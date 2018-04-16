The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Just when you thought you were so over the Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B drama, more hot tea about the scorching beef starts spilling out of nowhere.

You may recall Nicki saying that she actually mentioned Cardi’s name in her original verse for “Motorsport”, and now we have receipts.

According to the head Barbie, apparently Cardi and Offset had an issue with Nicki saying the Bronx rapper’s name on the track.

Video added: An emotional Nicki Minaj speaks on Cardi B and "Motor Sport" https://t.co/oeV5FeF5Tx pic.twitter.com/Ii2SDyWEaZ — Missinfo (@Missinfo) April 13, 2018

The whole thing seems extremely messy and unfortunate since we love both ladies! But when Nicki is hurt, we shall all feel the wrath. She even reunited with Quavo, whom she claims hurt her feelings by not defending her on social media.

👀 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

So do you guys really think that Cardi and Offset used the “Nicki Minaj hate train” (which was already brewing following the SHETHER diss) to help build Cardi’s career? Or is this all just one big misunderstanding?

So nicki Minaj is really on the radio crying saying that Cardi b hurt here feelings because she didn't show genuine love… bitch you didn't show genuine love to lil Kim either remember 💁🏽 — sam Thomas (@samthomas229) April 12, 2018

ORIGINAL NICKI MINAJ MOTORSPORT VERSE:

I’M WITH A COUPLE BAD BITCHES THAT’LL RIP THE PARTY

IF CARDI THE QB I’M NICK LOMBARDI@NICKIMINAJ NEVER dissed Cardi on MotorSport.

y’all created a narrative for months now over Nicki swapping “if Cardi” for “if Quavo”

at Cardi’s request. — 𝖌𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖐𝖊𝖞 𖤐 (@godismikey) April 12, 2018

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B never been good. Real bitches know. Every time they ask Cardi bout Nicki she stutters, stalls, thinks about what she’s gunna say & never gives confident answers. Shit been sketchy between them. Y’all just like to think they good for women empowerment but nah — I ain't shit (@sheslulu) April 12, 2018

Only time will tell.

