Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Just when you thought you were so over the  Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B drama, more hot tea about the scorching beef starts spilling out of nowhere.

You may recall Nicki saying that she actually mentioned Cardi’s name in her original verse for “Motorsport”, and now we have receipts.

According to the head Barbie, apparently Cardi and Offset had an issue with Nicki saying the Bronx rapper’s name on the track.

The whole thing seems extremely messy and unfortunate since we love both ladies! But when Nicki is hurt, we shall all feel the wrath. She even reunited with Quavo, whom she claims hurt her feelings by not defending her on social media.

👀

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So do you guys really think that Cardi and Offset used the “Nicki Minaj hate train” (which was already brewing following the SHETHER diss) to help build Cardi’s career? Or is this all just one big misunderstanding?

Only time will tell.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos