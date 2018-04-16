The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj: Hear The Barb’s Unreleased ‘Motorsport’ Verse About Cardi B

The whole thing seems extremely messy and unfortunate since we love both ladies! But when Nicki is hurt, we shall all feel the wrath. She even reunited with Quavo, whom she claims hurt her feelings by not defending her on social media.
So do you guys really think that Cardi and Offset used the “Nicki Minaj hate train” (which was already brewing following the SHETHER diss) to help build Cardi’s career? Or is this all just one big misunderstanding?
So nicki Minaj is really on the radio crying saying that Cardi b hurt here feelings because she didn't show genuine love… bitch you didn't show genuine love to lil Kim either remember 💁🏽
ORIGINAL NICKI MINAJ MOTORSPORT VERSE: I’M WITH A COUPLE BAD BITCHES THAT’LL RIP THE PARTY IF CARDI THE QB I’M NICK LOMBARDI@NICKIMINAJ NEVER dissed Cardi on MotorSport. y’all created a narrative for months now over Nicki swapping “if Cardi” for “if Quavo” at Cardi’s request.
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B never been good. Real bitches know. Every time they ask Cardi bout Nicki she stutters, stalls, thinks about what she’s gunna say & never gives confident answers. Shit been sketchy between them. Y’all just like to think they good for women empowerment but nah