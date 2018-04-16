Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies

NeNe calls Kim out for lying...again.

Written By: Starr Rhett Rocque

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty

Part two of tonight’s Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Reunion is another tease. This is pretty much the precursor to next week’s, finale, when Kim storms out because she can’t take the heat. Tonight we begin with the Kandi and Porsha saga…again. This time they decide to never speak on roofie-gate again. They shake on it and look forward to moving forward, but we know Kandi is still perfecting all the side eyes she plans to give Porsha in the future. We already know they’re probably never going to be friends again.

via GIPHY

Then we get back on Nene and rape-gate. Nene explained herself again. She was triggered to say her Uber joke because the heckler told her to kill herself. Neither woman is right, but at the same time, hecklers at a comedy show can’t play the victim when they get what they were asking for. If you try to roast a comedian then be prepared for them to turn the tables on you. Nene knows she’s wrong for saying what she said, that’s far, even for her. However, telling someone to kill themselves is just as awful and that’s why Kandi doesn’t fault Nene. There’s no love lost between the two of them. Nene understands that the decision (by the Xscape’s business manager) really was business and not personal. It’s refreshing that Nene and Kandi started off so rocky on this show, but now they’re genuinely thick as thieves.

via GIPHY

Eva shows up even though she’s having contractions 10 minutes apart, and she manages to get through her segment without going into labor. She’ over the whole Will and Cynthia drama but addresses it anyway. As far as she and Cynthia are concerned, it’s over; water under the bridge. She also discusses her feelings about Kim’s trash talk (the Cleopatra comments). She keeps it classy the entire time, but Nene and Kenya have time for Kim today.

via GIPHY

Speaking of Kim, she’s the main event. When Kim and her lips come out, Kandi describes it perfectly as the “elephant in the room ceremony.” That’s pretty much what goes down. However, when Kim is called to task, she talked in circles, which frustrates everyone, including Andy. She spends the entire segment denying that she ever trash-talked anyone despite it being on camera—like saying that Cynthia only got far in life because of her looks, for example. Andy accurately calls her out when he says that she was being very Sarah Huckabee Sanders with her answers. Kim doesn’t even know who that was.

Shocker.

via GIPHY

The episode concludes with Kim and Nene bickering back and forth over the Nene parking in a handicapped space situation. Basically, Kim says she didn’t see Nene parking in a handicapped and that she never said anything like that, but the footage shows Kim telling Sheree that she did see Nene parking in a handicapped space.

via GIPHY

Again, Nene is tired of the lies and everyone is tired of Kim being able to dish it but not take it. Nene is livid because Kim always talks smack around Sheree but then gets amnesia.

But tonight we’re just getting started with that drama.

It really goes down next week when they run Kim right out of the reunion.

RELATED POSTS

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The Reunion Kick Off

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Is Not Interested In Nene’s Apology Suggestion

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos