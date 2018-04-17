Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

H&M Taps Moschino To Help With Their Sales, Announces New Collab At Coachella

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

H&M sales drop has led them to close 170 stores (I wonder what could have caused this); however, the retailer is hoping to come back strong with their latest collaboration.

Initiating the cool that is Jeremy Scott, the brand will be partnering with H&M for a collection. Scott announced this at his annual Coachella party on Saturday evening, with dramatics, of course.

Receiving an IG Live call from Gigi Hadid, that was projected on multiple screens at the party and of course, H&M’s Instagram, was how the collaboration was announced.

Jeremy Scott told Vogue, “This collaboration makes me feel like I’m able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes[…]and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a lewk, I love that this is now something that will be affordable.”

The collection is called “H&M and Moschino TV” and will include both a menswear and womenswear line, accessories, and more. Scott revealed that there will be surprises within the collection, including “the tiniest biker bag ever.” The collection will also have a lot of reworked denim. Both Scott and Hadid were wearing pieces from the collection at the party.

The collection will launch November 8th, 2018. Prices will range from approximately $25 and go up to $300.00.

Beauties, will you be buying? Tell us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

Deshauna Barber Makes Her First Public Appearance At Moschino Since Winning The Miss USA Crown

What’s In Our Cart?: Marimekko For Target Collaboration

Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

17 photos Launch gallery

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

Continue reading See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

On Sunday, #TeamBeautiful partnered up with Legacy Of Beauty to help them throw their Inaugural Women's Empowerment And Networking Brunch in Atlanta, GA. The brunch was held at The Marké in downtown Atlanta. The event was resourceful, uplifting, and dynamic. Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big...with a purpose. Suffering from FOMO? No need! Click through our gallery and you'll feel like you were there.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos