Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Animal Feces Discovered In Counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics Products

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

When you don’t want to spend high prices on makeup, nothing is wrong with buying a cheap dupe. However, when you see your favorite products offered at 50% to 75% off (and not directly from the brand retailer), this is most likely a counterfeit. Before you shrug your shoulders and purchase away, you might want to reconsider buying those bootleg cosmetics to keep up with Kardashian style.

The LAPD confiscated approximately $700K in counterfeit makeup in Santee Alley, an L.A. fashion district. The makeup tested high in animal and bacteria waste.

The raid was a result of complaints from customers stating Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, NARS, and even M.A.C. products were giving them breakouts and rashes. The one thing that all the customer complaints had in common was where they were bought: Santee Alley.

RELATED: LET’S MAKEUP: Andra Day’s 2018 Grammys Makeup Look

LAPD raided 21 locations in Santee Alley that were all selling the imitation products and arrested six of the owners. The rest were sent cease and desist letters.

Detective Rick Ishitani told media outlet and CNN affiliate, KABC, “Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they’re manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom — wherever they’re manufacturing this stuff.”

Gross.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to sound off on the incident.

“Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!”

Disgusting.

Beauties, did any of you buy bootleg products from Santee Alley and see adverse effects? Tell us in the comment section or reach out to us at ContactHelloBeautiful@gmail.com.

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her First Makeup Line Ever With Inglot Cosmetics

LET’S MAKEUP: Becca Cosmetics Releases A Highlighter Shade Suitable For Dark Skin Black Girls

LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

23 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Rihanna's new makeup line Fenty Beauty has shoot other makeup retailers and encouraging the market to have more diversified foundations and product offerings across shades. Here are 25 photos of Fenty Beauty in action. Get into this flawless foundation, haute highlight, and more. You'll want to run out to Sephora and buy it all!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos