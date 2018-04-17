Animal Feces Discovered In Counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics Products

When you don’t want to spend high prices on makeup, nothing is wrong with buying a cheap dupe. However, when you see your favorite products offered at 50% to 75% off (and not directly from the brand retailer), this is most likely a counterfeit. Before you shrug your shoulders and purchase away, you might want to reconsider buying those bootleg cosmetics to keep up with Kardashian style.

The LAPD confiscated approximately $700K in counterfeit makeup in Santee Alley, an L.A. fashion district. The makeup tested high in animal and bacteria waste.

The raid was a result of complaints from customers stating Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, NARS, and even M.A.C. products were giving them breakouts and rashes. The one thing that all the customer complaints had in common was where they were bought: Santee Alley.

LAPD raided 21 locations in Santee Alley that were all selling the imitation products and arrested six of the owners. The rest were sent cease and desist letters.

Detective Rick Ishitani told media outlet and CNN affiliate, KABC, “Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they’re manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom — wherever they’re manufacturing this stuff.”

Gross.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to sound off on the incident.

Counterfei Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces

SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products! https://t.co/eqIsJBfm6v — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

“Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!”

Disgusting.

