DL’s GED Section: What Kind Of Protest Is This?

During the Bill Cosby trial, a topless woman ran out in front of him before being tackled by police. On her chest and breast were the names of the women accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault. DL doesn’t think her use of protest didn’t support the #MeToo movement.

