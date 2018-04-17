Seven Killed, Others Injured at South Carolina Prison During Fights

Photo by

National
Home > National

Seven Killed, Others Injured at South Carolina Prison During Fights

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Seven inmates were killed and 17 more injured in a deadly series of fights at Lee Correctional Institution Sunday night, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

 

Riots that killed seven inmates and injured 17 others at Lee Correctional Sunday night all began with territory, contraband and cell phones, according to an initial investigation.

“These folks are fighting over real money and real territory when they are incarcerated,” Stirling said.

According to SCDC Director Bryan Stirling, fights broke out in three dorms, beginning with one at 7:15 p.m., then the other two an hour and 15 minutes later. Response teams, who were home at the time, were activated at 9 p.m., and SLED responded at 9:23 p.m. Teams entered the first dorm at 11:30 p.m., the second dorm at 12:30 am. and the last dorm at 2 a.m.

With 12 officers reportedly on duty at the time of the incident, Stirling says they were waiting to safely enter the prison with a large enough force. Response teams reportedly weren’t met with any resistance upon entering the dorms.

In a meeting next month, the department plans to discuss solutions with the Federal Communications Commission.

“The folks who are incarcerated are gonna continue their criminal ways behind bars, which is not only dangerous inside our institutions, but it’s also dangerous outside our institutions,” Stirling said. “That’s why we need the FCC to allow us to block the signals, or the cell phone company to come to us with a technology to allow us to control these signals.”

At 11:46 p.m. Sunday, SCDC confirmed on twitter that they, along with the State law Enforcement Division (SLED) were responding to an ongoing situation at the facility. At 6:35 a.m. Monday, SCDC said the incident started at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday and it involved multiple inmate-on-inmate altercations in three housing units. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

The Lee County Fire Department tweeted out photos of multiple crews at Lee Correctional Institution.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WLTX-TV Columbia and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Juanmonino and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WLTX-TV Columbia, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos