Drake Announces “Scorpion” Album, Drops In June

Drake’s set to dominate the Billboard charts this summer. With two singles already sitting comfortably at the top – “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” – he is set to have an outstanding first week following the album’s release. Less than an hour ago, Drake posted the above and below photos, teasing at the album’s name and release dates. This album comes after Drake’s 2017 album “More Life” which saw a whopping 1 billion streams in less than a month.

With the consistently good material Drake has been putting out, it should be no surprise to see this album hit the top of the charts in no time.

