22 Unusual Celebrity Baby Names That Will Make You Raise An Eyebrow

We don’t know why but celebrities always seem to come up with the most unusual baby names!

Earlier this year, Kim and Kanye named their new baby girl, Chicago West and now Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have named their baby girl, True Thompson.

Check out the video above to see some our other favorite but unusual celeb baby names!

What unusual celebrity baby name has made you raise an eyebrow?

Also On 100.3: