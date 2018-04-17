Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Name Revealed [Photos]

Meet True! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson revealed their newborn daughter’s name on Monday, April 16 via instagram.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Thompson cheated on the Kardashian while she was nine months pregnant nearly a week ago. The Daily Mail published videos and photos of the NBA star appearing to kiss another woman, and TMZ and The Shade Room later shared videos and photos of the duo going to a hotel together.

Kris Jenner later posted a congratulations and also shared the baby’s new IG page @True

The Latest: