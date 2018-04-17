71-Year-Old Racist Female Gets Arrested After Lunging at Two Female Soldiers

A spat about a parking spot got physical and saw a woman and her son attack two black women in military uniform in Macon, Georgia, The Root reports. 71-year-old Judy Tucker got into the altercation inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant after following Stephanie Mitchell and Treasure Sharpe inside the establishment along with her son Robbie to confront them about a handicapped parking space. Witness LaKeycia Ward posted the whole thing on YouTube. “This Gentleman & his mom was hostile about the two soldiers not waiting for them to reverse back into their handicap parking spot for her handicapped husband,” Ward explained. “He then followed them inside the restaurant being verbally abusive, calling them black lesbians, shouting ‘the military lets lesbians serve?’”

In the clip, the mother and son duo can be heard berating the women, indeed referring to them as “black lesbian bitches” (not sure who still uses “lesbian” as an insult in 2018, but sure) all over where they decided to park. According to the police report, the verbal abuse started outside before making it inside, with Tucker’s son telling the pair to “learn how to park” and referring to them as “dumb bitches.” Inside the restaurant, Sharpe pulls out her phone and holds it up, which then sends Tucker into a rage. “You don’t have the right to take a picture of me,” she yells while lunging at Sharpe, striking her in the face according to the police report. “Put that phone down!” Tucker’s son tries to attack the women as well, at which point Sharpe proclaims that she’s pregnant. “You’re pushing a pregnant lady!” she shouts, to which Tucker retorts that her husband is handicapped. Eventually, a crowd forces Tucker and her son out of the restaurant.

Tucker attempted to position herself as the victim when speaking to deputies after the incident, saying in a statement that the scuffle started because she was white and it was “a race issue,” but the report would eventually shift the blame right back to Tucker. “With all of the lunging and slapping happening, it was never shown through cell phone video that Mrs. Mitchell or Mrs. Sharpe did anything wrong,” the report said. “In fact, Mrs. Mitchell tried, without fail, to stop the attack on Mrs. Sharpe.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Brian Summers and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube

Second Video Courtesy of Now This and Facebook