EXCLUSIVE: Christa Poole & Darryl Moore Share The Devin C.G. Moore Memorial Scholarship

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 7 hours ago
The Devin C.G. Moore Memorial Scholarship

Christa Poole & Darryl Moore, parents of Devin Moore, stopped by the z1079 studio to share the story of their son and why they made a scholarship fund in his name. Listen to full interview with Sam Sylk below.

Christa Poole & Darryl Moore: Our son Devin Moore collapsed and died suddenly on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 while playing basketball with friends at Kent State University’s (KSU) Recreation and Fitness Center.  Devin, a bright young man with an even brighter future, was a senior Broadcast Journalism major looking forward to graduation this May. Devin was active on campus as a member of Black United Students, the Integrated Greek Council and he served as Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Psi Gamma Chapter.  He was Omega Psi Phi’s 2017 Excellence and Scroll Honor Award recipient and he was named the 2017 4th District Undergraduate Omega Man of the year.  Devin was fearless in his pursuit of a career in journalism, despite various barriers and obstacles.  Ambitious and charismatic, he was a natural leader and had a significant impact on so many during his lifetime.  He was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, and cousin.

Devin’s motto was, “God put us on this earth to live.”  In honor of our son’s enthusiasm for life, ability to uplift others, in honor of his pursuit of higher education and a career in journalism, we are working with friends and family to preserve his legacy. The Devin C.G. Moore Memorial Scholarship fund was established to help minority students with financial need who are pursuing a career in Journalism and Mass Communications.

We hope that you will join us in our efforts to preserve the legacy of a phenomenal young man and help other students like him. Your donation and support will help a KSU student in need continue to work towards a successful career in journalism or mass communications.  

We have raised over $16,000 in just a few months and our goal is to reach 25,000 in order for the fund to be endowed. Thank you for your consideration.  Please follow the attached link to make a donation directly to KSU and to obtain additional information related to this scholarship: https://www.kent.edu/devin-moore-memorial-scholarship

Send checks made payable to: Devin C.G. Moore Memorial Scholarship

Amy Reynolds/Sarah Tancredi

College of Communications & Information

PO Box 5190

Kent Ohio 44242

 

Photos