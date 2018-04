Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan To Prom

A high school student, who goes by the name of @UhDeeVuh on Twitter, desperately wanted Michael B. Jordan as her prom date, but when she couldn’t get hold of the Black Panther star, she took a different route. Th young woman took a cardboard cut-out of the hunky actor to prom.

After doing some research, it looks like the young woman posted the photos two years ago and they just their way around to TheShadeRoom. Either way, sis is working hard to get to MBJ and we don’t blame her.

Help make Dee’s dream come true by retweeting her pinned tweet and mentioning MBJ.

After not being able to get a prom date from procrastinating and waiting til the last minute, i spent 3 hours making my sexy prom date. I got on @TheShadeRoomm but now i need to MEET my man @michaelb4jordan @TheEllenShow pls help. RT FOR #GetDeetoMBJ pic.twitter.com/9y7Kt4MwsJ — Mrs. Chance & B. Jordan (@uhdeevuh) April 17, 2018

