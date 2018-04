How To Help Millenials With Author Arika Pierce

Do you have a millennial for a kid or know one really well and think that they just don’t understand life? Well, Author Arika Pierce has a book called The Millennial Play Book To Adulting that has all the knowledge they’ll need in this life.

“I wrote the book because millennials get a really bad rap, they get a bad reputation, and there are so many things, just as you said that people think parents think that they don’t get,” explained Pierce.

The book gives millennials advice on life skills that will help them grow in their adult life.

“So the book is actionable advice on many things such as finding a job, keeping a job, networking, just trying to manage your finances, mental physical wellness. All those adult things,” explained Pierce.

Buy your copy of this book online or at a Barnes & Nobles near you.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: