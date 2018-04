Human Being Of The Week: UK Boys Stop Man From Suicide

This week’s Human Being Of The Week are three boys out of the United Kingdom. Devonte Cafferkey, 13, and Sammy Farah, 14, and Shawn Young, 12, are responsible for saving a man from committing suicide.

