Puerto Rico Once Again Going Through an Island-Wide Power Outage

Photo by

National
Home > National

Puerto Rico Once Again Going Through an Island-Wide Power Outage

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Puerto Rico Suffers From Island Wide Power Outage

Source: Jose Jimenez Tirado / Getty

(RNN) – Seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed most of the island’s power grid, Puerto Rico has suffered an island-wide power outage, CNN reported.

“The entire electrical system in Puerto Rico collapses AGAIN!” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted.

The latest outage comes less than a week after a tree knocked out power to 870,000 customers.

Puerto Rico’s power authority said it may take 24 to 36 hours for electricity to be restored. The cause of the blackout wasn’t immediately clear.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jose Jimenez Tirado and Getty Images

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos