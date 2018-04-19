Puerto Rico Once Again Going Through an Island-Wide Power Outage

(RNN) – Seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed most of the island’s power grid, Puerto Rico has suffered an island-wide power outage, CNN reported.

“The entire electrical system in Puerto Rico collapses AGAIN!” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted.

The entire electrical system in Puerto Rico collapses AGAIN! Back to September 20th. @DavidBegnaud @leylasantiago @maddow @stephencolbertr — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) April 18, 2018

The latest outage comes less than a week after a tree knocked out power to 870,000 customers.

Puerto Rico’s power authority said it may take 24 to 36 hours for electricity to be restored. The cause of the blackout wasn’t immediately clear.

