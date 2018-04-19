Feature Story
Wow: Drake’s ‘Nice For What’ Video Inspired A Mural Of One Of The Leading Ladies

How the work came to be is a funny story.

Written By: Nia Noelle

People are continuing to be inspired by Drake‘s “Nice For What” release and this time the art world is taking notice.

Painter Richard Wilson caught a look at the music video and one image in particular inspired him to paint a whole wall. The image he saw turned out to be Yara Shahidi and the ironic thing is, Richard didn’t even know who she was before he painted the London mural.

 

He had to ask folks on the gram about this woman who served as his muse.

“Since then I find out she’s an amazing role model for young women in particular and has a huge following,” he said in an Instagram post. “It’s really cool cos this wall is pretty random, the path it’s on is used by parents taking their kids to school, cyclists, some alcoholics and dog walkers. Definitely not a place i’d have painted Yara if I knew. Excuse my ignorance not knowing who she was, but i learnt a lesson that you don’t always need to go big, it’s been a fixation for me lately tbh to find BIG walls only, but maybe the content is the key, just like everything always.”

This is pretty crazy, a couple days ago i saw a still from a Drake video, i liked the colours and this girls look (hoops and curls u GOT ME lol) and needed to paint something on a wall cos its been a minute. So I found a little spot and painted. I wanted to know who it was so asked on here and was told its Yara Shahidi. So since then I find out shes an amazing role model for young women in particular and has a huge following. Its really cool cos this wall is pretty random, the path its on is used by Parents taking their kids to school, cyclists, some alcoholics and dog walkers. Definitely not a place i’d have painted Yara if I knew. Excuse my ignorance not knowing who she was, but i learnt a lesson that you dont always need to go big, its been a fixation for me lately tbh to find BIG walls only, but maybe the content is the key, just like everything always 🌟Thanks Yara for the lesson, and inspiration too! Thanks for the love and comments about it ❤️🙌🏼💫 #spraypaint #streetart #graffiti #portraits #yarashahidi Tomorrow will go back and add the paintings title… ‘Yara for what’

A post shared by Richard Wilson (@richardwilsonartwork) on

 

Despite Richard not knowing who Yara was, she definitely approved the painting. She reposted it on her page and now it’s been liked by thousands of people.

 

Seems like all is well that ends well.

You can check out the finished painting below, along with Richard’s touching words on the future generation!

Absolutely blown away at the response to the portrait of @yarashahidi The best thing is its made me aware that the future generation is going to be amazing! World can be 😫and people ugh but Yara’s fans are truly incredible. Not a single negative comment only love. Its like a future peaceful generation of spirituality and understanding while also gonna call you out on yr BS and not stand for nothING from the kind of people we have running the world right now. Kids pass this wall everyday going to school so I want them to feel it and also get the Yara effect ☺️ I’m not sure what Drake meant but these are good reasons to be nice to each other ❤️#future #peace #hopes #love #yarashahidi #spraypaint

A post shared by Richard Wilson (@richardwilsonartwork) on

 

 

