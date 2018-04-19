Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Yes, Beyoncé’s Sorority Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been less than a week since Beyoncé‘s epic Coachella performance and if you’re dying for a little piece of the history, you can have it. When her performance began, Beyoncé simultaneously dropped Coachella merchandise and included some pieces from her show.

The merchandise includes “Beyoncé Coachella CA ’18” t-shirts and tanks as well as t-shirts with “BΔK” boldly on them. There are also BΔK varsity jackets.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Not one to disappoint, Bey added the varsity jacket she wore on stage, featuring Queen Nefertiti, a panther, a Black power fist, and a bee. This jacket will cost you $450.00, but prices for merchandise start at $40.00.

Unfortunately, you gotta be at Coachella to get these items. Go ahead and Cash App your festival loving friend in advance if you want to get these items. However, if you aren’t in Palm Springs (and don’t have any friends there either), you can get the King Tut swimsuits that Bey’s backup dancers were wearing.

Created by BlackMilk Clothing, they will cost $100.00 and go on sale, April 26th, 2018.

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi

Rihanna and PUMA Gear up for Summer '18 at Coachella

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

33 photos Launch gallery

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Continue reading Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Check Out All The Celebrity Fashion And Style From Coachella

Coachella launches festival season and that means festival style to inspire you all Spring and Summer 2018. We rounded up a gallery of all the celebs best festival fashion. Click through our gallery and let us know which looks are your favorite.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos