Attorney Ben Crump Rallied NAN Convention Crowd After Making An Unexpected Introduction

Photo by

National
Home > National

Attorney Ben Crump Rallied NAN Convention Crowd After Making An Unexpected Introduction

The Mothers of the Movement circle has unfortunately gotten wider.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Crump lit a fire under the crowd that packed into a large conference room for the kick off of the National Action Network’s convention in New York City on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: The Sacramento DA’s History With Cases Of Police Shooting Black Men Is Deeply Troubling

“Why is it that a young Black man doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt?” Crump asked the audience, pointing to the growing number of unarmed Black males killed by the police.

The civil rights lawyer has represented the families of shooting victims in several high-profile cases, including the parents of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice. He was the featured panelists, along with three other lawyers, who discussed a topic titled, “The State of American Justice in the Age of Trump.”

Before sharing his perspective, Crump introduced Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and Sequita Thompson, his grandmother, to a standing ovation. They were informally inducted into the Mothers of the Movement, the group of women whose unarmed children were killed by the police. The two women were joined on stage by Michael Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden and Eric Garner‘s mother, Gwen Carr.

Crump and 3

Source: Nigel Roberts

Two Sacramento police officers gunned down Clark on March 18 in a hail of 20 bullets in his grandmother’s backyard. The cops said they believed he had a gun, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

“Stephon had no weapon and no warning, executed in his grandmother’s backyard,” Crump said. “As he lay dying, the officers offered no assistance and no humanity.”

Indeed, videos and one audio file of the shooting released on Monday revealed that the officers waited nearly six minutes before administering CPR to the 22-year-old father of two sons. The officers didn’t approach Clark’s body for about five minutes—but then only to handcuff him. And they searched him for nearly a minute before beginning rescue assistance. An independent autopsy revealed in March that at least six of the eight bullets police shot into Clark’s body hit him in the back.

Crump noted that police officers gave the benefit of the doubt to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people February in a school massacre, when they arrested and brought him in alive. But for Black men it’s typically shoot first and ask questions later, he added.

“They’re also killing us in courtrooms,” the attorney said. Black folks are getting “Trumped-up” felony convictions, Crump continued, making a reference to President Donald Trump’s pledge to be the law-and-order president.

White kids get a slap on the wrist from judges for the same offenses that land Black kids in jail. Once getting a felony on their record, they must live with the consequences for the rest of their lives.

“If we don’t fight for our children, no one else will,” Crump said to thunderous applause.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America

Watch: LA Fitness Calls Police On Black Men For Not Breaking The Law

TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-RIGHTS-JUSTICE

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

20 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos