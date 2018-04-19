Exclusives
Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Is Engaged!

Written By: Old School 100.3

BET AWARDS '14 - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/BET / Getty

Michelle Williams is engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson after a year of dating. The Destiny’s Child singer revealed on Thursday morning that Johnson proposed to her almost a month ago, tweeting: “That time I got engaged March 21st.” See her tweet below

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the couple confirmed they will have a short engagement and plan to get married this summer.

“We do wanna get married very, very soon,” says Williams, who has already chosen a dress. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”

Williams recently gushed about her beau with a post on Instagram, thanking him for his support at Coachella where she reunited with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for Bey’s amazing Coachella performance. See her post below:

That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!! ❤️ #HoldOn #LoveIsComing #IPrayRealTrueGodlyLoveForEveryone #ThankYouJesus 📸: @parsons

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

According to PEOPLE, Williams revealed on the talk show The Real, that she met her husband-to-be in March of 2017, when she attended a spiritual retreat in Arizona run by Johnson, a pastor and life coach who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” says Williams, 37, who had recently ended a relationship and opened up about a cheating ex on The Real. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”

In July, while on their first actual date at a wedding in the Dominican Republic — the pair shared their first kiss and took their relationship to the next level.

“I told her, ‘I’ve been looking. I don’t want to look anymore. I’m done. My search is over,’” Johnson recalls of the moment they decided to date officially.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Photos