KANYE WEST: Two New Albums Coming

Kanye West is back from a long break. He’s on the verge of releasing two albums in June.

Just 18 months ago, Kanye suffered a temporary psychosis. He was hospitalized for a week in a mental ward. He’d pretty much laid low ever since.

That’s all behind him. Kanye tweeted the news of a seven-song album due the first of June. The following week he and Kid Cudi collaborate on an album titled Kids See Ghost. Kanye said that’s also the name of their group. (Variety)

This morning, Kim Kardashian tweeted that her favorite album of the two is Kids See Ghost with Cudi.

Fasho Thoughts:

Kanye is also in the midst of a tweet storm, which he claims is a publication of his philosophical book in real time.

A few times, Kanye retreated to Wyoming to record music.

Eight months ago, the New York Post teased that the duo worked together on a “secret album” in Japan.

Also On 100.3: