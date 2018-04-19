2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

As many around the country continue to voice their collective outrage surrounding the arrest of two black men while waiting inside a local Philadelphia Starbucks, the men have yet to speak directly to the media. That all changed when that sat for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two men who were unjustly arrested for merely waiting inside a Starbucks for their business associate, sat for a one-on-one interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts to finally tell their side of the unfortunate incident. In the interview the men stressed that they hoped that what happened to them inspires others to be motivated to get out and impact true change and also, that what’s “right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.” They also stated that when they initially saw the cops enter the coffee shop they were convinced that there was no way they could be there for them.
You can check out the FULL interview BELOW:
Meanwhile ABC News has the details about the initial call placed to Philadelphia police. The 911 call was just released, which was placed by the (since fired) Starbucks manager, and what was revealed is even more damning to Starbucks.
According to the call (and also surveillance tape) Nelson and Robinson arrived at approximately 4:35 PM—the 911 call was placed at exactly 4:37PM. That means that the manager only waited two whole minutes before she called the police on the two black men who were simply waiting to have a business meeting. TWO MINUTES?! In the call the manager says, “I have two gentlemen at my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.”
As you’ll recall Starbucks is closing a record 8,000 stores on May 29 for mandatory racial bias education training for about 175,000 employees. The company CEO has also met with Nelson and Robinson and hopes they can all work together to change racial issues permanently.
