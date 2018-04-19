2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

This is the first televised interview with Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

As many around the country continue to voice their collective outrage surrounding the arrest of two black men while waiting inside a local Philadelphia Starbucks, the men have yet to speak directly to the media. That all changed when that sat for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, the two men who were unjustly arrested for merely waiting inside a Starbucks for their business associate, sat for a one-on-one interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts to finally tell their side of the unfortunate incident. In the interview the men stressed that they hoped that what happened to them inspires others to be motivated to get out and impact true change and also, that what’s “right is right and what’s wrong is wrong.” They also stated that when they initially saw the cops enter the coffee shop they were convinced that there was no way they could be there for them.

You can check out the FULL interview BELOW:

Meanwhile ABC News has the details about the initial call placed to Philadelphia police. The 911 call was just released, which was placed by the (since fired) Starbucks manager, and what was revealed is even more damning to Starbucks.

According to the call (and also surveillance tape) Nelson and Robinson arrived at approximately 4:35 PM—the 911 call was placed at exactly 4:37PM. That means that the manager only waited two whole minutes before she called the police on the two black men who were simply waiting to have a business meeting. TWO MINUTES?! In the call the manager says, “I have two gentlemen at my cafe that are refusing to make a purchase or leave.”

As you’ll recall Starbucks is closing a record 8,000 stores on May 29 for mandatory racial bias education training for about 175,000 employees. The company CEO has also met with Nelson and Robinson and hopes they can all work together to change racial issues permanently.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

#TheModelDiversityProject Is Advocating For Needed Change In The Fashion Industry

New Orleans Teen Accepted To 83 Colleges

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading 2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos