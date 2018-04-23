Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

Photo by

National
Home > National

Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
About a thousand Black Lives Matter activists rally at the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

The highly-anticipated documentary will premiere later this year on HBO.

 

As the third anniversary of her tragic and untimely death approaches this July, the family of Sandra Bland still want answers as to why she was found hanged to death inside her Texas jail cell. Now, HBO has an upcoming documentary that investigates the events surrounding her arrest and heartbreaking death.

All stemming from a traffic violation. That’s what led to the unfortunate death of Sandra Bland, who was found hanging in her jail cell on July 13, 2015. Reported by Shadow and Act, HBO Films is set to release a documentary on Bland’s death titled Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland later this year. However, before it premieres on the premium cable network, it will have its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25.

Via Shadow and Act:

‘Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,’ a new HBO documentary set to air at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to answer the ongoing question, “What really happened to Sandra Bland?” Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, the documentary includes commentary from Sandra Bland’s family as they seek to unravel the circumstances behind her mysterious death.

Documentaries often leave viewers with more answers than questions and ‘Say Her Name’ looks like no exception. At its first peak, the documentary seemingly answers why Sandra Bland was in a jail cell by herself and probes the missing video time stamps revolving around her arrest and incarceration.

You can check out the first official clip from Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

2 Black Starbucks Customers Sit For ‘GMA’ Interview + 911 Call Reveals Cops Called After 2 Minutes

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Kena Betancur, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Pacific Press, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of HBO, YouTube, and HelloBeautiful

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now