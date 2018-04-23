WEIRD NEWS: Woman Arrested for Breaking Into a Home to Take a Bath and Eat Cheetos

Photo by

WEIRD NEWS: Woman Arrested for Breaking Into a Home to Take a Bath and Eat Cheetos

MONROE, La. – A Louisiana woman is accused of breaking into a home, stripping naked and taking a bath while eating the homeowner’s Cheetos, according to MyArkLaMiss.com.

Evelyn Washington, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property in the home invasion.

According to a police report, a woman returned to her Monroe home and found a naked woman in the bathtub.

Washington reportedly told officers that an unknown man told her to break-in to the house.

 

