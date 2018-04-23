Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The G.O.A.T. That Are Still Relevant Today

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty
On this day 24 years ago, Nas released what is now known as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time was released.
Not only did Illmatic give a whole new meaning to what it meant to be a dope emcee — Nas dropped enough gems on the album to last us a lifetime. A true visionary:
Almost 30 years in the game and Esco is still dropping knowledge without effort. Check out some of Nas’ classic lyrics that still resonate with the times today.
“Boys and girls listen up / You can be anything in the world, in God we trust / An architect, doctor, maybe an actress / But nothing comes easy it takes much practice” – I Know I Can
Facts.
“Too many rappers, athletes, and actors, but not enough n****s in NASA. Who gives you the latest, trends and fashions” – America
Still mostly true.
“Some seek fame cause they need validation / Some say hating is confused admiration” – Stay
A.k.a. social media trolls.
“Cause you could have all the chips, be poor or rich / Still nobody want a brother having shhhh” – If I Ruled The World
We see this happen everyday.
“People fear what they don’t understand, hate what they can’t conquer / Guess it’s just the theory of man” – Hate Me Now
“And killer cops even come through in helicopters.” – Represent
Tuh!
“Rappers are monkey flipping with the funky rhythm I be kickin’” – NY State Of Mind
“S*** is real / And any day could be your last “ – Represent
Valid.
Do you have a favorite Nas lyric that you live by. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share.
via GIPHY
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37