“Yo! Guess what’s coming back?”

“Yo! MTV Raps,” the iconic program from the early 90s that featured rap and hip-hop musicians. The relaunch will kick off with a 30th anniversary concert at Barclays Center on June 1st, featuring alumni hosts Ed Lover and Dr. Dre along with artists, Flavor Flav, Doug E. Fresh and KRS-One. The announcement comes just months after MTV relaunched “Total Request Live.”

For those who watched it back in the day, are you going to tune in when it comes back?

