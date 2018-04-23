Features
Home > Features

OMG: Zoo-goers Kill Kangaroo After Throwing Rocks To ‘Make It Hop’

Humans are evil.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of A Kangaroo Against Blurred Background

Source: Simon Marlow / EyeEm / Getty

Some folks in China recently proved that humans are worthless, heartless savages who really need love in our lives.

According to China Daily, a 12-year-old female kangaroo at the Fuzhou Zoo was just living her life when some visitors started throwing rocks at her.

Their goal?

To get her to hop.

 

Eventually, a sharp stone thrown by one of the visitors hit the kangaroo’s left foot, which led to a lot of bleeding. The kangaroo later died, most likely from a ruptured kidney, according to an autopsy report.

So yea, humans are evil.

And the Neanderthal terror didn’t stop there.

Just a few days later, a 5-year-old kangaroo was just chillin’ when a visitor threw a part of a brick into it’s enclosure. The animal was injured, but this time, they were expected to live.

 

Many animal advocates were furious about the incidents and called for the park to crack down on unruly behavior. “Animals in the zoo are there to help us better understand them and ourselves. They’re not responsible for performing as you wish. Such visitors should be blacklisted,” one person wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, the zoo itself has cameras, but they’re mostly pointed at the enclosures instead of the savage visitors. This means that the people responsible for killing the first kangaroo were never caught on camera.

 

On top of all this, it seems like savage human-try is an everyday thing in the China.  “People feeding animals with human food, or touching or scaring zoo animals, are often seen in China,”  explained Sun Quanhui, a chief scientist from World Animal Protection.

Since the attacks, the zoo has reduced the number of kangaroos exposed in the visiting zone. The zoo has also applied to the city government to fund high-definition surveillance cameras. Hopefully, the kangaroos will face less surveillance this time and the homo sapiens will be under watch.

 

As for the dead female kangaroo, her body is set to be preserved for display.

Smh.

We don’t deserve animals.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: Zoo-goers Kill Kangaroo After Throwing Rocks To ‘Make It Hop’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now