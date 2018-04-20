Feature Story
McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Brings Transformative Music Into The Community

The free concert series is in its 12th year.

Deitrick Haddon

Source: eOne Nashville / DH Visions

The longest-running brand owned gospel tour might be coming to your town with the 12th year of McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour.
The 12 stop multi-city tour will feature some of the gospel genre legends including Ricky Dillard, JJ Hairston, LeAndria Johnson and Todd Dulaney, hip hop gospel artist Canton Jones, and contemporary musician and preacher Deitrick Haddon.
“It’s a privilege to be apart of the tour I’ve watched and admired over the years. McDonald’s is doing
something incredible by giving back to the community through a dynamic gospel tour. Getting behind this was
a must,” said JJ Hairston, who will be taking the tour’s stage for the first time.
In each city, the tour will take up a love offering to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which provide housing for families who have a sick child in the hospital. In five years, the offering has raised nearly $800,00 in aid to families.
In addition, McDonald’s will award an HBCU student a  $10,000 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship at a select stop on the tour.
Dates include:
May 17 Chicago,New Faith Baptist Church International
May 18 Detroit, Greater Grace Temple
May 31 Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East
June 1 Washington, DC, City of Praise Family Ministries
June 8 Raleigh, Wake Chapel Church
July 12 Birmingham, Bill Harris Arena
July 13 Atlanta, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
August 9 Memphis, Brown Baptist Church
August 10 Jackson, Jackson Convention Complex
August 18 New Orleans, TBD
August 31 Dallas, The Potter’s House
October 20 Los Angeles, Taste of Soul Family Festival (TBD)

