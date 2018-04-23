Stevante Clark, Brother Of Stephon Clark, Arrested On Thursday

Stevante Clark has been in the news since the killing of his brother, 22-year-old Stephon Clark, on March 18 in Sacramento, California. Stephon was fired at over 20 times in his own backyard. Police thought he had a gun in his hand but it was a cell phone. There have been protests all over the country and Stevante has participated in many of them in Sacramento. Unfortunately, Stevante, 25, was arrested yesterday.

SEE ALSO: White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook Page And Profited Over Six Figures

According to SFGate.com, Stevante was “arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill or seriously injure someone.” In addition, “he is being held on charges for calling 911 with the intent to annoy or harass. He was booked at 12:10 p.m. into the Sacramento County Jail without bail due to the seriousness of the crime, and he is scheduled to appear in court 1:30 p.m. Friday.”

According to KRCA, the people he allegedly threatened were his roommates since November, Alex Rouska and Samantha Urke, “Rouska said things with Stevante Clark started to change recently. He said that Clark sometimes exhibited erratic behavior. According to the couple, Clark threatened them on Monday. ‘He’s like, ‘You tell that (expletive) to not disrespect me again or I’m going to kill her,’ Rouska said. The couple called police more than a dozen times, filed a restraining order and said they were eventually put in a hotel.”

Stevante Clark told KCRA from jail, “Tell them I’ll pay for everything. I’m sorry.”

Stevante has been open that he is struggling with mental health issues. He told CBS, “I hate my life. Something is very wrong up there; I can admit that, but I’m not out here doing crazy, stupid belligerent things. I’m trying to take care of my family.”

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We hope Stephon Clark’s family gets justice. We also help Stevante gets the help he needs.

SEE ALSO:

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Here’s How Much Devonte Hart’s Parents Reportedly Profited From Adopting Black Children