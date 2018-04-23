Timothy Cunningham Remembered By Morehouse College

Photo by

National
Home > National

Timothy Cunningham Remembered By Morehouse College

The scientist graduated from the prestigious school in 2004.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

On February 12, Timothy Cunningham vanished after leaving work early because he reportedly didn’t feel. Cunningham worked for the Center For Disease Control. For nearly two months authorities searched for him and on April 5, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the body of Cunningham was found in the Chattahoochee River, which is located in northwest Atlanta. The primary cause of death is believed to be a drowning based on the autopsy, but authorities have not been able to determine what caused the 35-year-old to drown.

Cunningham’s funeral is tomorrow at the Morehouse grad was honored today by his alma mater. Morehouse wrote on their site, “A member of Phi Beta Kappa at Morehouse, Cunningham served as editor of the student newspaper, The Maroon Tiger, and belonged to several other organizations. Cunningham graduated from Morehouse in 2004 with a degree in biology. He then headed to Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.” The site continued, “Cunningham also served as president of the Atlanta Commissioned Officers Association, supporting approximately 1,000 officers. He was a member of the American Public Health Association, the Junior Officer Advisory Group, and the Black Commissioned Officers Advisory Group, and was a liaison to the Minority Officers Liaison Council.”

On Saturday, April 21, during a Celebration of Life service at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse, family members, colleagues, classmates, and friends will remember Timothy Cunningham. The service begins at 10 a.m

Our condolences goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Michael Eric Dyson Destroy Trump In MLK Speech

White Student Secretly Records Black Teacher Saying ‘America Has Never Been Great’

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now