New Phone, Who Dis? : 9-1-1 Operator Gets Locked Up For Hanging Up On Thousands Of Emergency Callers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Police Line Tape

Source: Joseph Devenney / Getty

Operator Jailed For Hanging Up Emergency Calls

Former 911 operator Crenshanda Williams, 43, is allegedly guilty of dropping thousands of emergency calls during her tenure at a Houston Emergency Center.

Williams was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation for reportedly hanging up on people calling for emergency services. Incidences included hanging up on a man who called after his wife collapsed and lost consciousness and when he called a second time, she alleged answered sighed and hung up again after Li said the words, “It’s a robbery”. Other 911 short calls to Williams included reports of robberies and homicides.

The Harris County district attorney’s office said Ms Williams systematically hung up on emergency reports. “When a public servant betrays the community’s trust and breaks the law, we have a responsibility to hold them criminally accountable”.

Photos
