Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him

It looks like the folks closest to R. Kelly seem to be jumping ship amid recent sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Pitchfork, his former publicist Trevian Kutti, confirmed that she no longer works with Kelly as of April 16. That, and BBC3 reported that lawyer Linda Mensch and assistant Diana Copeland have both resigned as well.

Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this, including their own theories about what the future holds for the singer:

What on earth could have made them dump him NOW? If it's worse than everything we already know, it's gotta be some SERIOUS sh*t…😮 — Jennifer Oog 🐱🐙🦑 (@JenniferOog) April 21, 2018

You know something bout to pop off. They jumped ship while their reputations were in tact — V. Vza Complex (@ValerieComplex) April 21, 2018

R. Kelly is a disgusting pig. Since he believes he can fly he needs to fly himself right off the side of a cliff. pic.twitter.com/It5SahINPm — Mickie Leigh – Atomic Pussycat 🌸⚛️🐾 (@AtomicPussycat) April 21, 2018

It’s no secret that for decades the Pied Piper has been accused of predatory behavior, especially among African-American women and girls. But these current resignations come after a recent lawsuit filed against the singer claiming he knowingly transmitted an STD to a women he began dating when she was 19.

In addition, there was that damning documentary on BBC3, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,

where former girlfriend Kitty Jones says that Kelly introduced her to a girl whom he had allegedly “trained” since she was 14.

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine,” Jones said in the film.

“That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

