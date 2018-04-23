Feature Story
#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him

After decades of being accused of predatory behavior and sexual misconduct, it looks like the Pied Piper's inner circle is finally jumping ship.

Written By: Nia Noelle

R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It looks like the folks closest to R. Kelly seem to be jumping ship amid recent sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Pitchfork, his former publicist Trevian Kutti, confirmed that she no longer works with Kelly as of April 16. That, and BBC3 reported that lawyer Linda Mensch and assistant Diana Copeland have both resigned as well.

Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this, including their own theories about what the future holds for the singer:

It’s no secret that for decades the Pied Piper has been accused of predatory behavior, especially among African-American women and girls. But these current resignations come after a recent lawsuit filed against the singer claiming he knowingly transmitted an STD to a women he began dating when she was 19.

In addition, there was that damning  documentary on BBC3, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,

where former girlfriend Kitty Jones says that Kelly introduced her to a girl whom he had allegedly “trained” since she was 14.

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine,” Jones said in the film.

“That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

BEAUTIES: What do you think was the final straw for R. Kelly’s former assistant, lawyer and publicist?

