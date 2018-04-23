Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong
Howard Schultz needs to take several seats.
Even after the two Black men arrested at Starbucks
recently told “Good Morning America” that they feared for their lives after a white female manager called the police on them, the coffee company’s chairman believes that Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson should sit down with Holly Hylton.
Because according to
Howard Schultz, Hylton is “suffering too.”
In an interview with CBS Morning’s
Gayle King, Schultz apologized for the arrest, but then said, “I think there’s a unique opportunity for her and the two gentlemen to sit down and potentially have some kind of reconciliation. I think it is going to be possible. I think she’s interested in doing it.”
Now, we’re not sure why Nelson and Robinson, who were racially profiled and arrested for sitting in the coffee shop for 3 minutes without buying anything, need to reach out and reconcile with Hylton. If anything, she should be the one reaching out trying to explain why she behaved the way she did.
That, and Starbucks needs to focus on training their staff properly,
and not just on May 29.
Oh, but there’s more.
Schultz then said, “I think for her, she is suffering herself, in her own way. I think she recognizes that perhaps that calls shouldn’t have been made … I don’t think she intended when she made the call for the police to arrive and arrest the two men.”
Sir…Other than being outed in the media, how is she suffering? She wasn’t handcuffed, humiliated and arrested for the world to see. Not to mention, she is still employed. Ms. Holly will be fine.
As we previously reported, the two men were arrested by at least six Philadelphia police officers for sitting quietly in a Starbucks waiting for a man to discuss a business deal.
As News One noted, a Starbucks employee called the officers because the men were doing what scores of people do at Starbucks—using the coffee shop as a meeting place without making a purchase.
Amid the video going viral and a proposed national boycott of the coffee cafes, last week Starbucks
CEO Kevin Johnson issued an apology. He referred to what happened as a “reprehensible outcome.”
