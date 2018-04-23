This Black Tech Entrepreneur Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor

Photo by

National
Home > National

This Black Tech Entrepreneur Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor

Neal Sales-Griffin announced his mayoral bid on Saturday.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Black tech entrepreneur from Chicago is coming for Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s spot. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Neal Sales-Griffin announced his mayoral bid on Saturday.

Before a crowd of nearly 200 people at the Shapiro Ballroom, Sales-Griffin delved into the most pressing issues facing the city and what inspired him to enter the race, the news outlet writes.

During his speech Sales-Griffin, 30, reflected on the experiences he encountered while coming of age in the city. He shared how many people in his family ended up relocating due to crime, violence, and barriers to education and employment. “I shouldn’t be running for mayor . . . and the reason I’m doing that is because I’m willing to put myself out there and talk about the things that people don’t want to talk about,” he said, according to the news outlet. He also added that the city’s declining population prompted him to get involved in politics so that he could implement policies to make it better.

Sales-Griffin, a native of the city’s South Side and a graduate of Northwestern University, is the CEO of CodeNow; a non-profit organization that promotes STEM education and teaches children how to code. His 2019 mayoral race contenders include Paul Vallas, who formerly served as the Chicago Public Schools CEO, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, Garry McCarthy, a former Chicago Police Superintendent, activist Ja’Mal Green, Chicago Principals and Administrators Association President Troy LaRaviere, and business mogul Willie Wilson.

Sales-Griffin believes that being born and raised in Chicago puts him more in tune with the needs of its people. “Chicago afforded me some opportunities. Chicago also presented a lot of struggles for me ….crunched up in this apartment, not always having the space we needed, not always having the money we needed, not always having food on the table like we needed it,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “So many other people have experienced far worse than I ever did, and that’s the stuff I think about every day. That’s why I’m sprinting toward this.”

SEE ALSO:

Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s Family Continues Fundraising Efforts For Chicago Monument

Dorothy Brown Could Be The First Black Woman Mayor Of Chicago

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now