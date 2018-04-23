Features
Kanye West Reveals That He’s Producing Nas’ New Album And Announces It’s Release Date

Nas album done.

Posted 17 hours ago
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kanye West has been doing the absolute most on Twitter, as Kanye does. He’s only been back on the platform for about a week, and the producer/rapper has already made some huge announcements that have fans over the moon.

A few days ago, the news on everyones’ minds was the announcement that Kanye was coming out with an album in June, followed by a joint album with his longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi just a week later. He also announced that his G.O.O.D. Music peeps Teyana Taylor and Pusha T both have albums coming out within the next few weeks, bringing about even more anticipation. His latest announcement, though, is probably the biggest bomb he’s dropped as of late.

On Sunday night, Kanye joked about producing and “chopping samples from the sunken place” in reference to his recent comments on Conservative Candace Owens. He then re-announces the albums he’s producing and their release dates, which leads up to him saying that Nas‘ album is going to come out on June 15.

Both the fact that Nas has an album coming out, and the fact that Ye seems to be producing it are huge news. The Queens legend’s track with DJ Khaled, “Nas Album Done,” came out nearly two years ago–so it’s safe to say the people have been waiting for a long time.

June is going to be a BIG month for music, as long as all of the announced albums actually stick to their release dates.

Photos
