Richard Lawson Shares A Bit On Marriage To Tina Lawson

Richard Lawson, Beyoncé’s step-dad, wears a lot of hats. The producer, director, actor, and author married Tina Lawson and says life has been great getting to know the family and continuing his career.
“Listen, I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to you know to have the collection of an incredible human being. We have a great family, my two kids Bianca who is on Queen Sugar has become my favorite actor in the world,” explained Lawson. “And my son, he is a developing artist and on a number of levels Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange and Kelly Rowland I mean it’s a creative group.”
Having married Tina, Russ wanted to know if they’ve struggled sometimes in their marriage.
“We’ve been friends for 38 years. I have before we got into this season of our lives, I always had an appreciation for her and a respect for her because she’s my sisters best friend and you know I always admired her from afar and up close too,” expressed Lawson.
Lawson is on the new BET show In Contempt starring Erica Ash and he’s very excited about his role.
“I am playing Earl Sullivan father of Gwen Sullivan who is the whole point of this show. She’s this woman who is just committed to fighting for the people who can’t fight for themselves,” explained Lawson. “She’s a public defender and she’s up against a justice system that is just not in her favor.”
Catch him on In Contempt April 24 on BET at 10/9 c.
