The Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > The Russ Parr Morning Show

Richard Lawson Shares A Bit On Marriage To Tina Lawson

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Richard Lawson, Beyoncé’s step-dad, wears a lot of hats. The producer, director, actor, and author married Tina Lawson and says life has been great getting to know the family and continuing his career.

“Listen, I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to you know to have the collection of an incredible human being. We have a great family, my two kids Bianca who is on Queen Sugar has become my favorite actor in the world,” explained Lawson. “And my son, he is a developing artist and on a number of levels Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange and Kelly Rowland I mean it’s a creative group.”

Having married Tina, Russ wanted to know if they’ve struggled sometimes in their marriage.

“We’ve been friends for 38 years. I have before we got into this season of our lives, I always had an appreciation for her and a respect for her because she’s my sisters best friend and you know I always admired her from afar and up close too,” expressed Lawson.

Lawson is on the new BET show In Contempt starring Erica Ash and he’s very excited about his role.

“I am playing Earl Sullivan father of Gwen Sullivan who is the whole point of this show. She’s this woman who is just committed to fighting for the people who can’t fight for themselves,” explained Lawson. “She’s a public defender and  she’s up against a justice system that is just not in her favor.”

Catch him on In Contempt April 24 on BET at 10/9 c.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Richard Lawson Shares A Bit On Marriage To Tina Lawson

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now