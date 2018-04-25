Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

PRINCE: New Album Coming September 28th

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The rumors are true: there will be a new Prince album this fall.

Troy Carter, who oversees the musical assets of the Prince estate, tells Variety that this collection of new material will be out September 28th on Warner Brothers.

The album will feature the first dozen or so previously unreleased songs from Prince’s famed Paisley Park vault. In the last year, the various tapes and computer drives were moved to a professional storage facility in California, where the entire archive is being digitized and restored.

Carter credits Prince for the way “he wrote down his thoughts and plans and how he ran his business, so he pretty much left a blueprint of how things should go. Listening to the music, the demos, seeing some of his notes and tape notes, you really get an idea of how his mind worked, and I’m honored to get a glimpse of his process.”

There is also video footage potentially to be released and “conversations” on projects, included a jukebox musical are underway. Carter added, “We’re looking at all options.”

FASHO ThOUGHTS:

  • Unreleased Prince music — that’s enough to make me want to skip summer!
  • It sounds like the estate will have “new” music to release for years to come.
  • Carter is a former Spotify executive. It’d be great if the new music is widely available for streaming.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

album , coming , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , new , Prince , September 28th

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading PRINCE: New Album Coming September 28th

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now