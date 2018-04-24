Features
Home > Features

Only In Florida: Police Use Dead Man’s Finger To Try And Unlock His Phone

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
police tape

Source: Getty

The cops have been known to do some very dishonorable things in history — but showing up to a dead man’s funeral over an Iphone is next level.

 

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used 30-year old Linus Phillip‘s finger to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation. Phillip was killed by a police officer just last month after authorities say he tried to drive away before an officer could search him.

We’ve heard that excuse before.

 

Sources revealed that two detectives came to the funeral home and put Linus’ hands up to the phone’s fingerprint sensor, but they couldn’t unlock it. But there’s no way that can be legal, right? Wrong. Legal experts say that although what the detectives did could be deemed inappropriate, it still was very legal.

SMH. The law also states that a deceased person can’t assert their Fourth Amendment protections because, well, their dead. But fortunately, Phillip’s family gets final say-so of what happens to his remains from now on.

 

VIDEO: Daily Mail, via GIPHY

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Only In Florida: Police Use Dead Man’s Finger To Try And Unlock His Phone

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now