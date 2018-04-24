Feature Story
Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J Says He Was The First To Do This — Not J. Cole

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Tougher Than Leather Party

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

LL Cool J has been in the game for many generations, so it’s understandable why he would be offended when fake news gets put into the hip hop-sphere.

 

Fans have been running with this “J. Cole is the first rapper to go platinum without features” accolade since 2014 — but Uncle L hopped on Twitter to set the record straight.

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988710669737377792

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988818076446613504

You know the social media trolls wasted no time calling LL a hater — but why can’t an OG share his resume with uninformed youngins’?

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988813053645893632

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988815242313388032

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988816585732182016

Oh, he also let us know that he invented the term G.O.A.T.

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988824739647963141

But LL stayed true to his ‘never let them see you sweat’ form and made it clear that he supports the young folks — just respect the history of the game.

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988819849534046208

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988830824404434944

 

Unlike most celebs, he didn’t take the trolls to seriously. Uncle L managed to find the humor in the shadiness:

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988822285279621120

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988823127185473536

 

All in all, there’s no beef between LL Cool J and J. Cole:

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/988845037977976833

So cut it! And let us vibe out to KOD, drama free. Also, catch LL’s “Rock The Bells” Radio.

https://twitter.com/llcoolj/status/984874152438857729

For the culture.

via GIPHY

