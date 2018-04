Ohio Teen fatally shoots 11-year-old Brother ..

Sadly, police say a 13 yr old Cleveland teen has fatally shot his 11 yr old brother, and they do believe it was a premeditated act but are not sure why he shot his brother. The 11 yr old died while at the hospital.

The gun that was used in the incident belonged to the Grandfather of the two brothers. The 13 yr old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court.

Also On 100.3: