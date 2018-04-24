Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison

According to the rapper’s lawyer, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Mill, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.
The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone who had his back while he was was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.
“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.
To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues.
The treatment of @MeekMill who was denied bond for minor parole violations as mass shooter #TravisReinking is issued a bond (later revoked) after taking 4 lives shows evidence of a broken criminal justice system in which race infects virtually every stage. https://t.co/f8jlAbbzUP