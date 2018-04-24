Feature Story
Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In Conversation With Michael B. Jordan

Michael got next?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Actor Denzel Washington has delivered legendary performances to audiences for decades, to his iconic portrayal of Malcolm X in the 90s to his recent embodiment of “Troy” in the screen adaptation of Fences. With Denzel being such a GOAT in Hollywood, many industry buffs have wondered who could possibly walk in his gigantic foot steps. According to the man himself, he’s handing the baton off to Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m passing the baton,” Denzel said in a conversation with Jordan for the NY Times.

“What a lot of people don’t know is: When you pass the baton, you keep running behind the other runner, you don’t just stop. I’m like, “Make the turn, bring it home!” I like helping people. I want to see them do well.”

Jordan mentioned that his stellar performance in Fruitvale Station garnered Washington comparisons.

“When someone says you’re like your idol,” Jordan explained,

“It’s like: ‘Really? You see that in me?’ I’d only done that one movie. But then I started using it as motivation,” he said. “I wanted to pop up on Denzel’s radar. He’s the O.G. If I could get recognition from him, I know I’m going down the right path, you know?”

“And here we are, Mike!” Washington interrupted, laughing. ” Looks like it’s working out already.”

With a leading role in Black Panther, a reprised role as the son of Apollo Creed in Rocky spinoff “Creed,” and Farenheight 451 all premiering on the big screen this year alone, Jordan definitely seems poised to run the next lap successfully.

You can check out the whole convo here.

SOURCE: New York Times

 

Photos
