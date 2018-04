Aisha Tyler Believes Comedy Is More Pure Through Animation

Archer on FX is about to hit season 9 after its start in 2009 and Aisha Tyler who plays Lana Ashley Kane can hardly believe that this animated comedy had so many seasons so fast!

While talking with Russ Parr, she explained that acting for animation is different because she feels that it’s a pure expression of comedy.

“I think it’s the same skill set that you use when you’re acting with other people. In some ways it’s easier because well at least for me because it’s just a pure expression of comedy,” explained Tyler. “You don’t have to worry about prompts, missing your mark, the lighting and wardrobe. It’s just the purest kind of how can I say this line in the funniest possible way.”

