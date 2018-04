The Human Being Of The Week is James Shaw Jr. for being able to save lives after a gunman walked into a Nashville Waffle House an opened fire. Although the shooter killed four people, Shaw was able to wrestle the gun out of the shooters hand and get it away from him.

