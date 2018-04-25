Don Lemon Criticizes President Trump For Not Speaking Out on the Waffle House Shootings

Photo by

National
Home > National

Don Lemon Criticizes President Trump For Not Speaking Out on the Waffle House Shootings

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media 2018

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon called out Donald Trump for ignoring the attack on a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant because the terrorist is a white male with ties to conservative extremists.

After Angela Rye took Trump to task — calling the reality TV star a “clown” for his immigrant “breeding” tweet, Lemon weighed in on the arrest of Travis Reinking, who killed four at the 24-hour diner just outside Nashville.

Reinking was captured by authorities not far from his apartment Monday afternoon. A federal official says his father could face charges for returning guns that were taken from Travis after an incident last year at the White House.

The Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the 4 people killed in its restaurant.  A rep for the company says they will also help to cover the medical expenses of those injured.

TMZ reported that “company honchos have developed a personal relationship” with James Shaw Jr. and have offered assistance to him as well.

Shaw is the brave bystander who wrestled the assault-style weapon away from Reinking, before the gunman fled, naked, on foot.

Reinking’s motives for carrying out the shooting are still unknown.

“It would be nice if he tweeted about the four people who lost their lives in the Waffle House, the four black people who lost their lives, and the black hero from that, but not unless it’s a Muslim does he tweet about something like that,” Lemon bluntly stated about Trump.

Scroll up to watch the segment via the player above. 

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Steven Ferdman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Taylor Hill and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN, YouTube, and EURweb

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now