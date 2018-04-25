Don Lemon Criticizes President Trump For Not Speaking Out on the Waffle House Shootings

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon called out Donald Trump for ignoring the attack on a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant because the terrorist is a white male with ties to conservative extremists.

After Angela Rye took Trump to task — calling the reality TV star a “clown” for his immigrant “breeding” tweet, Lemon weighed in on the arrest of Travis Reinking, who killed four at the 24-hour diner just outside Nashville.

Reinking was captured by authorities not far from his apartment Monday afternoon. A federal official says his father could face charges for returning guns that were taken from Travis after an incident last year at the White House.

The Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the 4 people killed in its restaurant. A rep for the company says they will also help to cover the medical expenses of those injured.

TMZ reported that “company honchos have developed a personal relationship” with James Shaw Jr. and have offered assistance to him as well.

Shaw is the brave bystander who wrestled the assault-style weapon away from Reinking, before the gunman fled, naked, on foot.

Reinking’s motives for carrying out the shooting are still unknown.

“It would be nice if he tweeted about the four people who lost their lives in the Waffle House, the four black people who lost their lives, and the black hero from that, but not unless it’s a Muslim does he tweet about something like that,” Lemon bluntly stated about Trump.

Scroll up to watch the segment via the player above.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Steven Ferdman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Taylor Hill and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN, YouTube, and EURweb