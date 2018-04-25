15 yr old Graduates From Columbus State!!!

15 yr old Graduates From Columbus State!!!

NOW HERE’S A REAL LIFE DOOGIE HOWSER RIGHT HERE IN THE CITY BIG SHOUT OUT TO DAVID HAMAD WHO  RECEIVED HIS ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE DEGREE FROM COLUMBUS STATE MAKING HIM THE YOUNGEST GRADUATE!!! WHAT’S CRAZY IS THAT HIS SISTER JUST DID THE SAME THING LAST YEAR AT THE TENDER AGE OF 15!! HERE WHAT DAVID HAD TO SAY VIA CH. 10TV COLUMBUS  “It’s amazing,” David Hamad said. “I feel good and I feel accomplished.”

If that’s not impressive enough, David is technically graduating from college before high school.He attends Reynoldsburg High School. When he was in seventh grade he took College Credit Plus, which allowed him to get dual credit for college classes at Columbus State. In three years he’s gathered 64 hours of credit. Only 61 are needed to graduate.

“Ever since I was a kid I said I wanted to be a heart surgeon,” David said. “Other kids are like ‘I want to be a police officer, I want to be an astronaut’. I want to be a doctor and not just a doctor…I want to be a heart surgeon.”

After he graduates both Columbus State and high school in May he’ll attend Capital University in the Fall where he’ll start as a junior majoring in biology and pre-med. Then, it’s to med school at the University of Chicago so he can get his doctor of medicine. He plans to do all of this by the time he’s 21 years old.

“We just all love learning,” he said. “Because learning is everything.”

There are many contributors the Hamad teens say helped them along the way. They say their mother is a driving force to their success, always believing in the goals they set for themselves.

The teens say they also do not engage in social media, calling it an unnecessary distraction.

