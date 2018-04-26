Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith has been entertaining us through her various memorable roles on television and in film for over 20 years, but now she’s set to embark on a new career path with the help of her mother and her daughter Willow.

It has just been announced, per Shadow and Act, that actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s upcoming Facebook talk show has set its premiere date. Titled Red Table Talk, the show will also feature her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, she also serves as an executive producer. The show’s premiere is merely weeks away and fans can expect unfiltered conversations from the family of women.

Via Shadow and Act:

Red Table Talk is described as a series of groundbreaking, intimate and candid conversations. The weekly format brings together three generations of women with three very different viewpoints as they reveal their personal experiences and thoughts about today’s most compelling issues. Red Table Talk will premiere on Facebook’s video platform, Facebook Watch, on Monday, May 7.

In the ten-episode series, Jada, Willow and Adrienne will be joined by friends and celebrity guests as they explore social issues and topics that have touched the family.

The episodes will follow this format: On Mondays, Pinkett Smith will introduce the week’s topic; viewers will post comments and share their personal stories on Facebook; and on Wednesdays, the show will stream live on Facebook Watch from the Smith home, where the women will answer fan questions and open the conversation to the community.

In statements about the show, Pinkett Smith expressed her excitement at sharing her new endeavor will audiences. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new,” she said. “Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle.”

17-year-old daughter Willow also discussed the importance of the show to her and how she wants to talk about things in her life on an intimate level. “As a 17-year-old, it’s important for me to be able to talk openly about what’s going on in my life…there have been too many times I have felt alone,” she said. “I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is. And for real, we put it #AllOnTheTable.”

You can check out the trailer for Red Table Talk BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

HUD Secretary Ben Carson Proposes To Triple Rent In Low-Income Housing

Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims

Also On 100.3: