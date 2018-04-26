Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

Her wig is laced with lies.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kim Zolciak Visits 'Extra'

Source: J. Kempin / Getty

Sunday’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ three-part reunion special ended with an epic meltdown from Kim Zolciak, after she was dragged through the mud by her castmates.

The “Tardy For The Party” star pulled Andy to the side after the show wrapped, complaining that the host and creator asked “nothing positive” about her storyline this season. Kim then dived into a tirade about racism in America.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is b——. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f—— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said in her rant.

“They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f—— all that real. You know it.”

Zolciak has since spoken out about the comments, saying her outburst was “edited out of context.”

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context.”

Read the rest below:

 

RELATED LINKS

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown

Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak &amp; Sheree Whitfield

‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now