Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims

James Shaw Jr.'s good deeds just continue...

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
The shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House that claimed the lives of four people is continuing to rock the nation. However, the hero in the story who managed to tackle and restrain the gunman, James Shaw Jr., is further expanding on his hero status by raising an impressive amount of money for the victims.

Thanks to James Shaw Jr., many lives were saved when a Tennessee man opened fire inside a local Waffle House that left four people dead. After universally being hailed as a national hero, Shaw took things one step further and raised over $150,000 for the victims of the deadly attack, according to a report by CNN.

Via CNN:

Just hours after he pried a rifle from a gunman who’d opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee, James Shaw Jr. launched a fundraiser to help the victims’ families. That GoFundMe campaign by early Thursday had raked in more than $150,000 — more than 10 times its goal — since the attack Sunday left four people dead.

Meantime, the Antioch, Tennessee restaurant has pledged to donate all its proceeds for the next month to the families of living and deceased victims of the attack.

A New York man also launched an online fundraiser to benefit Shaw that by early Thursday had raised nearly $165,000 from more than 5,000 donors.

The accolades for Shaw’s bravery continue to pour in, as Tennessee lawmakers paid tribute to his heroism and compassion for the victims. The state General Assembly officially recognized his heroism, along with his “penchant for honesty,” in a joint resolution. Tennessee Rep. Jason Powell said in a statement, “You are my hero and Tennessee’s hero.”

The shooter in the attack, Travis Reinking, is currently in custody and charged with four counts of criminal homicide in addition to four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession.

 

