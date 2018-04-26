Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother.’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him

Kanye West needs to delete his Twitter forever.
Since the weekend, he’s been on Twitter spitting some questionable knowledge, including his love for President Trump and Black conservatives such as Candice Owens who hates the Black Lives Matter Movement.
But on Wednesday, he seemed to outdo himself, letting folks he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does, but then calls him his “brother” and even had the audacity to post a pic of himself rocking a “Make America Great Again” hat.
“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote to much dismay with anyone with common sense.
Of course, hell froze over as Trump responded with writing, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”
After being accused of being in the Sunken Place, he had this to say:
Kim Kardashian also tried to get involved, trying to defend her man and clarify some of his statements, but it didn’t really work:
GIRL, BYE….OBVIOUSLY, Black Twitter had words for Mr. West, claiming that he’s been cancelled to being completely obsessed with gaining approval from white America:
Sigh….
