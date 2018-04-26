Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother.’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him

Kanye West needs to delete his Twitter forever.

Since the weekend, he’s been on Twitter spitting some questionable knowledge, including his love for President Trump and Black conservatives such as Candice Owens who hates the Black Lives Matter Movement.

But on Wednesday, he seemed to outdo himself, letting folks he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does, but then calls him his “brother” and even had the audacity to post a pic of himself rocking a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote to much dismay with anyone with common sense.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Of course, hell froze over as Trump responded with writing, “Thank you Kanye, very cool.”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

After being accused of being in the Sunken Place, he had this to say:

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian also tried to get involved, trying to defend her man and clarify some of his statements, but it didn’t really work:

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

GIRL, BYE….OBVIOUSLY, Black Twitter had words for Mr. West, claiming that he’s been cancelled to being completely obsessed with gaining approval from white America:

The world to Kanye right now… pic.twitter.com/omAHPrvD6h — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) April 25, 2018

Let’s trade Kanye for Gregg Popovich. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) April 25, 2018

Blue: Dad, why do people say bad things about Uncle Kanye? Jay-Z: That's not your uncle, babygirl, eat your food pic.twitter.com/Kj3rAQ8dz0 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 25, 2018

Kanye West trying to save his career. pic.twitter.com/HOZPH2wtjq — Cameron Grant (@coolcambackup) April 25, 2018

No one is upset Kanye's not a Democrat. They're upset that he's enabling and fanboying over a racist wannabe authoritarian who has made it his mission to separate families, discriminate against POC and LGBT people, and remove himself from criminal accountability. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) April 25, 2018

Twitter coming for Kanye West like pic.twitter.com/XEkO0eZ9rG — Cameron Grant (@coolcambackup) April 25, 2018

The irony of conservatives trying to tell me how “Woke” @kanyewest is makes my ENTIRE point. Y’all right wingers want to claim him by all means… but remind me what you said about him when he said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people”… 🤔 — DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) April 25, 2018

