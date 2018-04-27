Feature Story
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to Her Pregnancy

The rapper claims "a b#tch barely can breathe."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Cardi B for GQ

It looks like Cardi B wants to take some time off from work to enjoy her pregnancy…and get some much needed rest.

She took to social media to let her fans know that she’s cancelling all performances until the fall, after she gives birth.

“Shorty keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything.”

 

As we previously reported, the “Privacy Issues” rapper confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month during her SNL debut while performing “Be Careful,” rocking a custom Christian Siriano fitted white dress on stage.

Later on, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper took to the Gram to explain why she kept her pregnancy such as a well-guarded secret, Madame Noir noted.

“People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing,” she wrote in the now deleted post.

 

Listen…Cardi is out there doing what’s best for her and her baby. Can’t knock her for that.

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

Photos
